Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. The release took place as part of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. AP Photo/Oded Balilty

People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. The release took place as part of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. AP Photo/Oded Balilty