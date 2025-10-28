Karachi Journalist Killed Over Pro-Israel Remarks; Four Extremists Arrested

Sindh Home Minister said journalist Imtiaz Mir was murdered by members of an Islamist group for expressing pro-Israel views; four suspects linked to Lashkar Sarullah held.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karachi Journalist Killed Over Pro-Israel Remarks; Four Extremists Arrested
Karachi Journalist Killed Over Pro-Israel Remarks; Four Extremists Arrested File Photo; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Imtiaz Mir was shot dead in Karachi’s Malir area on September 21 after making remarks deemed pro-Israel.

  • Police said four educated suspects confessed to the killing, acting on orders from a handler abroad.

  • The accused are linked to the outlawed Zainabiyoun Brigade’s faction, Lashkar Sarullah.

The home minister of Sindh province said that a journalist who had made pro-Israel remarks on his television show was killed in Karachi by members of an extremist Islamist organisation.

Imtiaz Mir, a journalist and anchor, was shot dead on September 21 as he was leaving his workplace in Karachi's Malir neighbourhood. Four suspected terrorists were taken into custody for his murder.

Ziaul Hasan Lanjhar, the home minister, stated on Monday that the murdered journalist was singled out because the assassins believed he was an Israeli sympathiser and because of his remarks.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and city police chief Javed Alam Odho told the media that the four arrested individuals had confessed to carrying out the killing on the orders of their handler who was based outside Pakistan.

The victim, identified as Laxmi Narayan Singh, also known as Pappu, sustained severe injuries in the assault. - File Photo; representational image
Journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh Killed In Prayagraj

BY Outlook News Desk

“The arrested suspects are 'educated' individuals, and their ringleader is living in a neighbouring country,” Memon said without naming any country.

Related Content
Related Content

They were identified as Ajlal Zaidi, Shahab Asghar, Ahsan Abbas, and Faraz Ahmed. They are allegedly connected to 'Lashkar Sarullah,' a faction of the outlawed Zainabiyoun Brigade.

He said that all of the detained suspects had "confessed" their role in the murder and that two federal intelligence agencies had collaborated with Karachi police throughout the inquiry.

He also mentioned that one of the individuals had a prior criminal history.

According to IGP Memon, spent bullet casings found at the Kala Board, Malir, crime site matched those found in handguns taken from the detained suspects.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Shami Strikes First Ball As Gujarat Chase 327

  2. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Table-Toppers USA Face Bottom-Placed UAE

  3. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  5. Ranji Trophy Top Five: Fastest Double Centuries In History Feat. Prithvi Shaw

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  4. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

  5. Bihar’s Political Odyssey: Five Decades, Fifteen Leaders

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  2. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  3. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  4. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  5. Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’