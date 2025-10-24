Journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh Killed In Prayagraj

Journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh, 54, killed near a Prayagraj hotel.
Police say unidentified men used a sharp-edged weapon.
CCTV footage being examined as investigation continues.
A 54-year-old journalist was killed after being attacked by unidentified assailants near a hotel in the city on Thursday evening, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed that Singh, a journalist by profession, succumbed to his injuries. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Pushkar Verma said the attackers used a sharp-edged weapon in the assault.
Police teams are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the culprits, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)