Journalist Killed; Indian Journalism On Life Support? Uttarakhand Scribe Rajeev Pratap Found Dead In Bhagirathi River

The mysterious death of 36-year-old Uttrakashi journalist Rajeev Pratap has brought to light the dangers of journalism in India
India is one of the most dangerous Asian countries in which to work as a journalist.
Since 2017, more than 12 journalists have been killed because of their work.
Ten days ago, 36-year-old Rajeev Pratap was a husband, father, and journalist running a news-related YouTube channel from Uttarkashi. On Sunday, his corpse was found in the Bhagirathi River. Pratap’s death has prompted his family and press freedom groups to speak out and demand a transparent investigation of the case.
Pratap ran a YouTube news channel Delhi Uttarakhand Live. He was reportedly last seen on the evening of September 18 in Uttarkashi. The next day, on September 19, copes found his car, damaged, in the Bhagirathi River near Gangori.
Despite search and rescue teams convening, no one was able to find the local scribe. Ten days later, on September 28, his body was found downstream by the Joshiyara barrage.
Reports say the cops found no external injury marks on Pratap’s body, and suspect that the local journalist got into a road accident wherein his Alto was plunged into the river.
Pratap’s family, however, is not convinced. They allege foul play. The 36-year-old’s wife, Muskan, told media that her husband had been getting threats for his reports, specifically on a local hospital. She added that he had been anxious in the week before he disappeared.
Pratap’s case has drawn national and international attention, prompting the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) to issue a statement on Monday demanding that Indian authorities conduct a “credible and transparent” investigation of this case. The CPJ has asked that police not rely solely on the accident theory, especially in light of Muskan’s statement that Pratap was receiving threats related to his writing.
India is one of the most dangerous Asian countries for journalists. CPJ data shows that at least 12 journalists have been killed in India since 2017 because of their work, while many others have faced threats, harassment, or legal action. Press groups argue that Pratap’s death highlights continuing risks for reporters, particularly those investigating local governance, corruption and public services.
As of 2025, India is ranked 151 out of 180 countries on the Press Freedom Index. This is a slight improvement from its 2024 rank of 159. However, Reporters Sans Frontières has said in its report that the “Indian media has been in an unofficial state of emergency since 2014.”
A decade ago, India ranked 140th and has been sliding in the index since, which means that India falls in the “very serious” category on Press Freedom. Other countries in this category include Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Palestine and Syria. The decline of press freedom in India has been constant for the past ten years—in 2014, India was in the 140th position.
In January 2025, the body of 33-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was found in a septic tank at a property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. In 2017, prominent journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bangalore, Karnataka. Lankesh's death occurred when the journalist was out on bail in a defamation case filed against her by BJP leaders. Her murder was linked to her questioning of Hindutva politics and its acolytes.
