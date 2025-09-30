Journalist Killed; Indian Journalism On Life Support? Uttarakhand Scribe Rajeev Pratap Found Dead In Bhagirathi River

In January 2025, the body of 33-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was found in a septic tank at a property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. In 2017, prominent journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bangalore, Karnataka. Lankesh's death occurred when the journalist was out on bail in a defamation case filed against her by BJP leaders. Her murder was linked to her questioning of Hindutva politics and its acolytes.