India Condemns Killing Of Five Journalists In Gaza Strikes

Five journalists among at least 20 killed in airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis; India calls the attack “shocking and deeply regrettable”

The strikes have drawn international condemnation, with Israel facing scrutiny over the attack. Photo: AP
  • Five journalists died in Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital, Khan Younis.

  • India called the killings “shocking and deeply regrettable.”

  • Israel faces international criticism and has started an investigation.

India on Wednesday described as “shocking” and “deeply regrettable” the killing of five journalists in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

The journalists were among at least 20 people killed in strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on Monday, according to PTI.

“The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“India has always condemned loss of civilian lives in conflict. We understand that the Israeli authorities have already instituted an investigation,” he added.

The strikes have drawn international condemnation, with Israel facing scrutiny over the attack.

India’s statement comes after the Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on Monday, which killed at least 20 people, including five journalists. The hospital has continued to operate amid the ongoing Israel–Gaza conflict, providing medical care in a region frequently affected by hostilities.

International organisations have repeatedly raised concerns over the safety of civilians, journalists, and medical personnel in Gaza, highlighting the broader risks in areas of active conflict.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
