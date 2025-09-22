Three Transgender Women Shot Dead In Karachi, Police Launch Investigation

Gunmen kill three transgender women on Karachi outskirts; community protests demand justice and government action.

Saher Hiba Khan
Saher Hiba Khan
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karachi news, transgender women Pakistan, Pakistan shooting news, transgender violence Karachi
Transgender rights activist Bindiya Rana told AP that violence against the community “is not new and it is deeply embedded in our society.” File Photo; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three transgender women were shot dead on Karachi’s outskirts, motive still unknown.

  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the killings and ordered an investigation.

  • Activists and community groups demand arrests, protection units, and nationwide awareness.

Gunmen shot and killed three transgender women on the outskirts of Karachi on Sunday before fleeing the scene, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by the community in Pakistan, AP reported.

The victims’ bodies were discovered on a roadside, and all three had been shot at close range. They were subsequently buried in a local graveyard, senior police official Javed Abro told AP. The motive for the attack was not immediately known, and police are conducting a manhunt to apprehend the suspects.

Pakistan Transgender Rights - null
Pakistan Resumes Issuing ID Cards To Transgender People After Court Ruling

BY

Sindh Province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the killings and ordered an investigation. “Transgenders are an oppressed section of society,” he said, adding that those responsible would be arrested.

AP reported that members of the transgender community protested outside Karachi’s state-run Jinnah Hospital, where the bodies were taken for autopsy. Protesters warned of nationwide demonstrations if the killers were not brought to justice.

Transgender rights activist Bindiya Rana told AP that violence against the community “is not new and it is deeply embedded in our society.” She warned that a failure to identify the perpetrators would trigger countrywide protests.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Third Gender And Beyond: Violence, Bureaucracy And The Trans Identity

BY Rakhi Bose

The Gender Interactive Alliance, a local rights group, identified the victims as Karachi residents who earned their living by begging. The group also referenced a separate knife attack two days earlier that left another transgender woman critically injured at Karachi’s Sea View Beach.

“These back-to-back tragedies show that the community is being systematically targeted. This is not just about individual killings, it is an attempt to terrorise and silence an entire community,” the alliance said, calling for immediate arrests, a dedicated protection unit for transgender persons, and stronger support from civil society.

null - null
Why Transgender Children Are Often Forced To Drop Out Of Schools

BY Haima Deshpande

Transgender people in Pakistan frequently face abuse and are sometimes victims of so-called honour killings by relatives for perceived sexual transgressions. Although Pakistan’s Supreme Court has legally recognised transgender people as a third gender and parliament passed a law in 2018 securing their fundamental rights, including legal gender recognition, activists say social stigma and violence remain widespread.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK, SL Desperate To Bounce Back From Super Fours Setback

  3. Quinton De Kock Returns From White Ball Retirement; Named In Both ODI And T20I Squads

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Doubles Down On Provocative Gun-Firing Celebration

  5. 'India vs Pakistan Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav Says There's No Contest

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Adani Defamation Case: Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s Appeal To Be Heard by District Court on September 23

  2. Arunachal Congress Criticises PM Modi Rally, Accuses BJP Of Misusing Public Funds

  3. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  4. Modi Unveils ₹5,100 Crore Development Projects In Arunachal, Criticises Congress For Neglect

  5. Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  3. Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

  4. Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City

  5. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn