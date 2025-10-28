Pakistan and Afghanistan Hold Third Day Of Peace Talks In Istanbul As Border Tensions Persist

The current negotiations follow an earlier round hosted by Qatar, which led to a ceasefire deal on 19 October between Islamabad and Kabul. Despite that agreement, exchanges of fire have continued. Pakistan’s army said on Sunday it had killed 25 militants while repelling “two major infiltration attempts” along the border. It added that five Pakistani soldiers had also been killed in the fighting. Independent verification of the casualty figures has not been possible due to media restrictions in the area.