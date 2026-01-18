Trump Invites Turkey’s Erdogan To Join Board Of Peace For Gaza As Founding Member

Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye’s Head of Communications, said Trump sent a letter to Erdogan on January 16 in his capacity as the founding chairman of the Board of Peace.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US President Donald Trump has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to become a founding member of the newly formed Board of Peace for Gaza.

  • The board is being set up to oversee security, governance and reconstruction in Gaza following a UN-backed ceasefire under Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

  • The White House has also announced an Executive Board comprising senior international figures to support Gaza’s transitional administration and demilitarisation efforts.

US President Donald Trump has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the newly formed Board of Peace for Gaza as a founding member, according to Türkiye’s communications chief.

Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye’s Head of Communications, said Trump sent a letter to Erdogan on January 16 in his capacity as the founding chairman of the Board of Peace. The invitation was disclosed in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Duran said the United Nations Security Council, through Resolution 2803, supported the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict announced by Trump, which led to a ceasefire. He added that the Board of Peace and its affiliated bodies are being established to oversee security arrangements and the reconstruction of Gaza.

The development comes as the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire has begun. US special envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday that the next stage of the ceasefire was underway as part of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war. Trump later confirmed that the second phase had “officially” begun.

Trump said the Board of Peace would support a newly appointed Palestinian technocratic government, known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, to govern the territory during a transitional period. He said the committee would work under the supervision of the Board’s High Representative.

“These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a peaceful future,” Trump said.

He also said a comprehensive demilitarisation agreement with Hamas would be secured with the support of Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar.

Meanwhile, the White House announced the formation of an Executive Board under the Board of Peace to support governance and service delivery in Gaza. Members include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, US envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, UAE Minister Reem Al-Hashimy, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi, Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov, businessman Yakir Gabay and Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag.

Published At:
