A former software professional who quit his job to run a panipuri business has been arrested for allegedly driving his wife to suicide at their home in Suddaguntepalya, police said on Thursday.
The deceased, 27-year-old Shilpa Panchangamath, was found dead on Tuesday night. Her mother, Sharada, filed a complaint alleging that Shilpa was harassed for dowry by her husband, Praveen, and his mother, Shantavva, according to PTI.
Shilpa married Praveen, son of late Shambulingaiah of Vaddarahatti village in Gangavati taluk, on December 5, 2022. Her family claimed they had spent ₹35 lakh on the wedding and given 150 grams of gold. The couple lived in BTM Layout with their infant son, Vihaan.
Police said Praveen, who had earlier worked with Oracle in Whitefield, left his software job and started a panipuri venture. PTI reported that the complaint accused Praveen and his mother of repeatedly demanding ₹5 lakh to fund his business. When the demand was not met, Shilpa was allegedly assaulted and sent to her parents’ home.
Sharada stated she later arranged the money and sent her daughter back, but harassment continued. Four months ago, a quarrel reportedly broke out during discussions on Shilpa’s baby shower. On August 26, the family was informed of her death. When they reached her residence, they found her lying lifeless on the bed, covered with a sheet, PTI reported.