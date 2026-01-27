How Hope Outlives The Cell: Voices From India’s Political Prisoners
In prison, there is little to hold on to. In Outlook's special issue, titled Voices From Prison, we spoke to India’s political prisoners about what kept them going—what gave them hope on days weighed down by grief and court hearings that went against them. They reflected on moments when the institutional authority of the jail bore heavily upon their existence, and when memories of the past began to corrode and fade. It is a story of longing for a sky beyond imposed limits, and of retrospectively reassessing what might have been. Of familial ties being tested through a web of trials, and of those on the outside holding on to hope for both themselves and the ones behind bars. And lastly, a yearning for the day they would be freed, not merely from the confines of prison, but from the crushing burden of the charges that bind them.
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
7/17
8/17
9/17
10/17
11/17
12/17
13/17
14/17
15/17
16/17
17/17
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE