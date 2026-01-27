How Hope Outlives The Cell: Voices From India’s Political Prisoners

4/17

"My mother was old, burdened with the ailments of age, including dementia. When I was granted interim bail to visit her, I went with a heart heavy with pain. She did not recognise me. I pleaded with her silently, searching for a trace of memory that never came. And yet, in that moment, I realised something unsettling. In extreme circumstances, we may wish that those we love were spared the full weight of reality. Had she recognised me, how would I have explained my incarceration? How would she have borne the knowledge that her son was accused of unspeakable things—of being part of terror networks conjured by the state?" | Illustration: Saahil