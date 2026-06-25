Rahul Gandhi Calls Muzaffarnagar Bonded Labour Case 'Assault On Human Dignity', Seeks Strict Action

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi condemned the alleged bonded labour racket in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, calling it an assault on human dignity and demanding strict punishment for those responsible.
Police rescued 12 bonded labourers, including minors, who were allegedly confined, tortured and forced to work without wages for months.
Two accused have been arrested, while the factory owner remains absconding.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday described the alleged bonded labour racket uncovered in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar as "utterly shocking" and an "assault on human dignity", while demanding justice for the victims and the harshest punishment for those responsible.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the rescued workers were forced to work without wages and subjected to brutal abuse.
"In addition to forcing them to work without wages, the workers were bitten by dogs, stabbed with spears, whipped, and fed animal fodder. This is an assault on human dignity—victims must receive justice along with rehabilitation, and the perpetrators the harshest possible punishment," he wrote.
He also questioned how the workers remained trapped for nearly 18 months and argued that the incident reflected broader economic distress.
"We must also ask why workers end up trapped in such dangerous situations due to dire compulsions. When jobs dry up, incomes stall, and safeguards like MGNREGA and labour laws meant for the most vulnerable sections are weakened, desperation only mounts. Those with no other options or protections become easy prey to such exploitation," he said.
Priyanka Gandhi Demands Exemplary Punishment
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the incident, calling it an attack on both human dignity and the Constitution.
"Strict action must be taken in the matter, and the guilty must be given such punishment that it sets a precedent," she said in an X post.
She alleged the workers were denied wages, fed dry rotis and animal fodder, assaulted with sharp weapons and whips, and even attacked by dogs.
Police Rescue 12 Labourers
The case came to light after Vikram, a labourer from Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, escaped by scaling the boundary wall of a disposable leaf bowl and paper plate manufacturing unit in Mandi village and reached Titawi police station on June 22.
Following his complaint, police rescued 12 bonded labourers, including minors, from the factory. Officials said the workers had been promised monthly wages of ₹12,000 but were allegedly confined, tortured and forced to work under inhuman conditions without payment.
The rescued labourers belonged to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Nepal. Investigators suspect some had been held at the factory for nearly 18 months.