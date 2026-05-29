Republic of Ireland Vs Qatar, International Friendly: QAT Lose To ROI In Build Up To FIFA World Cup 2026

Nathan Collins came up with the game's solitary goal with both sides were reduced to ten men as Republic of Ireland registered a 1-0 win over FIFA World Cup 2026-bound Qatar side in their friendly at Aviva Stadium on Thursday. Collins' early header proved to be the difference between the sides, before Jack Moylan was shown red for a reckless challenge. However, the game was halted by fan protests who threw tennis balls on the field in protest of their side's game against Israel on September 27 in the Nations League. Hallgrimsson and his Irish squad will now turn their attention to Montreal where they will face World Cup co-hosts Canada in another friendly as they look to continue their winning run. As for Qatar, their friendly match is against El Salvador before they land in the USA for the World Cup.

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Ireland Qatar Soccer
Ireland's Troy Parrott, centre, challenges for the ball with Qatar's Mohamed Al-Mannai during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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Qatar Ireland Soccer
Ireland's Jake O'Brien controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Ireland vs Qatar
Qatar's Akram Afif, right, in action against Ireland's Jake O'Brien, left, during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Qatar vs Ireland
Qatar's Akram Afif, center, in action against Ireland's Jayson Molumby, left, during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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FIFA International Friendly 2026: Ireland vs Qatar
Qatar's Edmilson Junior, right, challenges for the ball with Ireland's Liam Scales during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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FIFA International Friendly 2026: Qatar vs Ireland
Ireland's Jack Moylan leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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Qatar Ireland Soccer
Qatar's Akram Afif in action against Ireland's Jamie McGrath during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Ireland vs Qatar
Qatar's Ayoub Al-Oui, left, challenges for the ball with Ireland's Troy Parrott during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Qatar vs Ireland
Ireland's Corrie Ndaba, right, challenges for the ball with Qatar's Pedro Miguel during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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FIFA International Friendly 2026: Ireland vs Qatar
Qatar's Edmilson Junior in action during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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