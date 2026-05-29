Republic of Ireland Vs Qatar, International Friendly: QAT Lose To ROI In Build Up To FIFA World Cup 2026
Nathan Collins came up with the game's solitary goal with both sides were reduced to ten men as Republic of Ireland registered a 1-0 win over FIFA World Cup 2026-bound Qatar side in their friendly at Aviva Stadium on Thursday. Collins' early header proved to be the difference between the sides, before Jack Moylan was shown red for a reckless challenge. However, the game was halted by fan protests who threw tennis balls on the field in protest of their side's game against Israel on September 27 in the Nations League. Hallgrimsson and his Irish squad will now turn their attention to Montreal where they will face World Cup co-hosts Canada in another friendly as they look to continue their winning run. As for Qatar, their friendly match is against El Salvador before they land in the USA for the World Cup.
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