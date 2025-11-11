Opposition Demands Swift Probe After Red Fort Car Blast Kills Eight In Delhi

A car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort killed eight and injured several others.
Opposition parties on Monday demanded a prompt and comprehensive investigation into the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least eight people and injured several others, raising questions about the capital’s security preparedness.
According to PTI, the Congress said the incident exposed “shocking complacency” on the part of the Delhi government and asked whether the national capital was truly as “secure” as claimed by the Union Home Ministry. The party, however, added that the nation remained united in this moment of grief.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government must ensure a thorough inquiry so that those responsible for the “lapse” are held accountable.
“Extremely distressing to hear about the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” Kharge said in a post on X. “The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast which has taken place in a high-security and often crowded place, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable,” he added.
AICC general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and wished the injured a quick recovery. “The entire country is united in this difficult moment. We urge the government to speedily investigate the incident and throw further light on what has transpired,” he said on X.
PTI reported that a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi termed the explosion “extremely heartbreaking and concerning”, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the blast was “alarming and distressing”. “In matters of national security — be it Pulwama or Pahalgam — we have stood firmly with the government. Nothing is more important than the security and sovereignty of the country,” Yadav wrote on X. He urged the Centre to conduct a fair investigation and reassure citizens “through fair and transparent action”.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav described the explosion as “tragic and serious” and said it should be probed from all angles. “To alleviate the fear that has spread in the country's capital due to this blast, immediate security measures should be taken,” he posted.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the explosion at a busy location in the capital raised concerns about “intelligence gathering and preparedness”. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said he hoped for a “thorough and swift investigation” and demanded maximum punishment for those responsible.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said police and the government must immediately probe how the explosion occurred and whether a larger conspiracy was involved. “Negligence regarding Delhi’s security cannot be tolerated,” he said on X.
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel asked whether such a “massive explosion” in the national capital should go without accountability. “We all have complete faith in our security forces. But it is alarming for the country that the nation's security is not a priority for the country's leaders,” he said, adding that “questions will be asked of the government, and answers must be given.”
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi called the incident “deeply disturbing” and asked whether Delhi was truly the “secure capital” the home ministry claims. “Repeated security lapses in the heart of Delhi expose the government’s shocking complacency,” he said.
“Delhi on high alert, but the ruling party continues with its blasts of arrogance and propaganda. Security collapses, accountability vanishes, and yet slogans roar louder than safety,” Singhvi added.
(With inputs from PTI)