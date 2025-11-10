Amit Shah Visits Red Fort Blast Site, Orders Thorough Multi-Agency Probe

Home minister meets officials, injured victims; says NSG, NIA, and forensic teams deployed to investigate all angles.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
HMO Amit Shah at LNJP Hospital where injured blast victims have been taken after red fort explosion
HMO Amit Shah at LNJP Hospital where injured blast victims have been taken Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
  • Amit Shah visited the Red Fort blast site and LNJP Hospital, where the injured are being treated.

  • He confirmed the explosion occurred in a car near a traffic signal, killing eight and injuring several others.

  • Shah directed NSG, NIA, and forensic teams to conduct a comprehensive probe and review CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Following the deadly blast at Red Fort this evening, Union Home Amit Shah made a visit to the site of the blast and Lok Nayak Hospital where the injured have been admitted.

The minister help a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and other officials as he arrived at the hospital.

A view of the car decimated by the explosion in New Delhi's Red Fort area on November 10, 2025 - Suresh K Pandey
Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast

BY Outlook News Desk

Addressing the press, Shah confirmed that the blast occurred in car at traffic signal near Red Fort. The blast claimed the lives of 8 people leaving several injured in the blast, he added.

Additionally he claimed that a thorough probe will be conducted taking all possibilities into account.

"Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Shah explained.

Red Fort Blast Shakes Chandni Chowk - null
Flames Lit Up The Sky: Witnesses To New Delhi Red Fort Blast

BY Mohammad Ali

Orders have been given to the NSG, FSL and NIA teams to begin a through investigation and examine all the CCTVs of the nearby areas.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account."

