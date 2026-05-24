MI Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Invite Royals To Bat First In Wankhede

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Outlook Sports Desk
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MI Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24

MI Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24. Photo: X/IPL
Summary of this article

  • MI have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the final league match of MI

  • The match will begin at 3:30pm IST

As Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at their own den in the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 24), their ultimate goal would be to register a much-needed win and secure a place in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2026, closing doors for PBKS and KKR.

While RR would be desperate to win this crucial encounter, KKR and PBKS would also be glued to the screens, as their fate hinges on the outcome.

RR, who are currently in the 5th position in the points table, will reach 16 points if they manage to beat MI, while PBKS and KKR can reach a maximum of 15 points, which would mean that RR will be through with a win.

On the other hand, MI have already been knocked out of the tournament and will look to sign off their campaign with a win at their home ground. It is also a special match for them as this match is a part of their "Education and Sports for All" (ESA) Day, where 20,000 children from various NGOs are invited to witness the action from the stands, which gives the former five-time champions an extra motivation to win this game.

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Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
RR will be up against MI in a do-or-die match at the Wankhede Stadium. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
RR will face MI in a do-or-die match on Sunday, May 24 at the Wankhede Stadium. - | Photo: AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Check out the live score of MI vs RR here.

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Impact subs: Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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