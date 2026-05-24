MI Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Invite Royals To Bat First In Wankhede

MI have won the toss and elected to bat first
Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the final league match of MI
The match will begin at 3:30pm IST
As Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at their own den in the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 24), their ultimate goal would be to register a much-needed win and secure a place in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2026, closing doors for PBKS and KKR.
While RR would be desperate to win this crucial encounter, KKR and PBKS would also be glued to the screens, as their fate hinges on the outcome.
RR, who are currently in the 5th position in the points table, will reach 16 points if they manage to beat MI, while PBKS and KKR can reach a maximum of 15 points, which would mean that RR will be through with a win.
On the other hand, MI have already been knocked out of the tournament and will look to sign off their campaign with a win at their home ground. It is also a special match for them as this match is a part of their "Education and Sports for All" (ESA) Day, where 20,000 children from various NGOs are invited to witness the action from the stands, which gives the former five-time champions an extra motivation to win this game.
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede Stadium.
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma
Impact subs: Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma
Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31