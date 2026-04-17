Patient threatens to jump from fifth-floor at Delhi hospital, rescue operation underway

Summary of this article
A patient at a private hospital in Anand Vihar climbed onto a fifth-floor ledge and threatened to jump.
Delhi Fire Service received a call at 8:40 am and sent a fire tender immediately.
Hospital staff and bystanders tried to persuade him down while rescue efforts remained underway.
A patient admitted to a private hospital in Delhi's Anand Vihar climbed onto the ledge of a fifth-floor balcony and threatened to jump on Friday morning, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.
Visuals from the scene showed the man perched on the ledge, while a crowd gathered below. A person was also seen attempting to talk to the patient from a nearby window.
It was not immediately known why the man was threatening to jump.
"A call was received at 8.40 am, following which a fire tender was rushed to the spot," a DFS official said.
He said the hospital staff, along with bystanders, tried to persuade the man to come down, but he did not relent.
Efforts to safely bring down the patient are underway, the officials said.