Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

As the phase of radical structural interventions receded, Kerala began to witness a shift towards “populist” welfare measures
Today, the Kerala government provides a welfare pension of Rs 2,000 to nearly 62 lakh beneficiaries
With strained public finances, measures undertaken without attention to structural reforms could have a debilitating effect on the weaker sections, feel experts
Kerala, despite sharing borders and deep cultural and linguistic linkages with Tamil Nadu, followed a distinct development trajectory. Even before its formation in 1956, the region had achieved relatively high human development indicators, owing much to missionary-led initiatives in education and health, as well as progressive policies pursued by the erstwhile Travancore princely state.
With the formation of the state, Kerala made history by electing the world’s first Communist government. While the state did not emerge as economically advanced in conventional terms, it steadily distinguished itself through exceptional achievements in human development. The early years of Communist rule were marked by efforts to bring about structural changes in society, most notably through landmark land reforms.
This historical context shaped Kerala’s approach to welfare. Unlike many other states where populist measures took a more direct or politically expedient form, welfare in Kerala evolved with a stronger emphasis on social development. The universalisation of public distribution system, and the midday meal scheme in the 1980s stands as key examples. At the same time, the decade also witnessed the gradual introduction of cash-transfer measures, including welfare pensions and unemployment allowances, reflecting an expanding social security net.
Kerala’s experience of achieving high levels of social development despite relatively low income growth came to be widely known as the “Kerala Model” of development. This distinctive trajectory led economists such as Amartya Sen and Jean Dreze to argue that it is not income growth per se that raises levels of well-being. Rather, it is public action—directly aimed at improving social conditions—that plays a decisive role, while income growth by itself remains only a weak determinant of overall well-being.
At the same time, some economists argue that Kerala’s high levels of social development have been sustained, in part, by remittances from Gulf countries. As the phase of radical structural interventions receded, the state also began to witness what many describe as a shift towards “populist” welfare measures. Today, the Kerala government provides a welfare pension of Rs 2,000 to nearly 62 lakh beneficiaries—an amount raised from Rs 1,600 on the eve of the local body elections. Both the LDF and the UDF have since promised to increase this further to Rs 2,500 in their manifestos.
“Political parties are now engaged in competitive populism,” says Jose Sebastian, former professor at the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation. According to him, an increasing reliance on such measures can undermine deeper redistributive interventions that are necessary for long-term equity.
Despite its reputation as a progressive state, Kerala exhibits one of the highest levels of income inequality in the country. Various reports, including those from the National Sample Survey and other financial agencies, highlight the extent of consumption inequality across both rural and urban areas of the state, underscoring the persistence of disparities despite decades of reforms.
In the current Assembly election, the Congress has proposed a set of “guarantee” schemes—similar to those implemented in Karnataka and Telangana—including universal health insurance, stipends for girl students, support for young entrepreneurs, and enhanced welfare pensions. The LDF, too, has put forward a range of popular welfare promises.
“With strained public finances, such measures—undertaken without attention to structural reforms—could have a debilitating effect on the weaker sections,” Sebastian cautions. He further notes that even proposals to raise welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 may not translate into meaningful gains, as inflation erodes their real value. “No party wants to alienate the middle classes, and so they fall back on familiar claims of development. However, if the state is serious about building an equitable welfare system, it must restructure government salaries and pensions and move towards a universal pension framework. These require difficult structural changes, which political parties tend to avoid,” he argues.
Concerns are further compounded by Kerala’s economic dependence on remittances from West Asia. With the region facing continued instability, early signs of economic distress are already emerging. If even a fraction of the roughly 30 lakh Malayali expatriates were to return, it could place enormous strain on the state’s economy and social systems. Economists warn that in the absence of robust revenue generation, the current model of welfare expenditure may become unsustainable. The combination of stagnant revenues and rising financial commitments risks deepening the state’s fiscal crisis, with the lower middle classes likely to bear the brunt of the fallout.
The radical reforms that once drove the state’s development are now in retreat. In their place, populist policies and a dominant development narrative have been foregrounded by competing political parties. Some political economists caution that this emerging orthodoxy could imperil the very gains the state has achieved over decades.
A shorter, edited version of this appears in print