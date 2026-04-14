Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

Integrated Tribal Development Project At The Ente Keralam Expo Woman demonstrates weaving cloth on a large loom as part of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) during the Ente Keralam Expo in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala, India | Photo: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Integrated Tribal Development Project At The Ente Keralam Expo Woman demonstrates weaving cloth on a large loom as part of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) during the Ente Keralam Expo in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala, India | Photo: IMAGO/NurPhoto