New Kerala Cabinet Faces Turbulence as UDF Portfolio Talks Stall and Allies Grow Restive

The euphoric highs of an election victory rarely last past the first morning of governance. In Kerala, as the newly minted United Democratic Front (UDF) cabinet stood on the lawns of the Raj Bhavan on Monday, smiles were bright, and the air was thick with the scent of fresh marigold garlands. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and his team of 20 ministers took their oaths under the watchful eye of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. It was a picture of unity, a carefully choreographed moment meant to signal a new dawn for the state. But by Tuesday morning, as the bureaucratic machinery waited to print the official government gazette, the frame began to fracture.