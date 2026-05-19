New Kerala Cabinet Faces Turbulence as UDF Portfolio Talks Stall and Allies Grow Restive

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and his team of 20 ministers took their oaths under the watchful eye of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
Behind the closed doors of Cantonment House, the celebratory mood has quickly given way to the gruelling, often unglamorous reality of coalition politics.
The government has already promised to hit the ground running with a comprehensive White Paper on the state’s precarious finances.
The euphoric highs of an election victory rarely last past the first morning of governance. In Kerala, as the newly minted United Democratic Front (UDF) cabinet stood on the lawns of the Raj Bhavan on Monday, smiles were bright, and the air was thick with the scent of fresh marigold garlands. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and his team of 20 ministers took their oaths under the watchful eye of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. It was a picture of unity, a carefully choreographed moment meant to signal a new dawn for the state. But by Tuesday morning, as the bureaucratic machinery waited to print the official government gazette, the frame began to fracture.
Behind the closed doors of Cantonment House, the celebratory mood has quickly given way to the gruelling, often unglamorous reality of coalition politics. The apparent dawdling in announcing ministerial portfolios isn't just a administrative delay; it is the sound of heavy political haggling. In Kerala's deeply factional political landscape, a cabinet berth is only half the battle won—the real prize lies in the weight of the portfolio you carry. While senior Congress heavyweights like Ramesh Chennithala and K. Muraleedharan have dropped loud hints that they will be steering the high-profile Home and Health Ministries respectively, the rest of the pie is proving incredibly difficult to slice.
The real headache for Satheesan isn't his own party line-up, but a restless flock of allies who are growing increasingly anxious about being shortchanged. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a formidable pillar of the UDF, has already secured five cabinet posts, but the tug-of-war over who gets the coveted, resource-rich departments is far from over. Smaller coalition partners are watching from the sidelines, their impatience spilling over into the local media, worried that the "big brothers" of the alliance will corner the ministries that yield maximum public interface and political capital.
For ordinary citizens watching this unfold, it’s a familiar, slightly exhausting spectacle. The government has already promised to hit the ground running with a comprehensive White Paper on the state’s precarious finances. Yet, the very hands meant to draft it are currently tied up in disputes over seating arrangements and nameplates. Chief Minister Satheesan, praised for his tactical brilliance during the campaign, now faces his first true test of leadership: transforming a restive, multi-headed coalition from a victorious campaign squad into a functioning, synchronized government.