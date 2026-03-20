Outlook Explainer: Why Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Stripped Cabinet Ranks Of Advisors, Political Appointees

The move is going to overshadow Sukhu's plan to expand his cabinet, as he himself promised a few MLA cabinet berths to do some political balancing. One he has already named is Sunder Thakur, Kullu MLA. If that's the case, MLAs like R S Bali, MLA from Nagrota Bhagwan (Kangra), will not stay quiet, as his name was considered during the cabinet formation and the CM himself suggested him for a cabinet rank with the HPTDC Chairman position. The district of Mandi remains unrepresented, and so do the women MLAs, one of them Anuradha Rana, a tribal, and the other Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur.