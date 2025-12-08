Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Soars Past Rs 100 Crore Mark In Its Opening Weekend

Dhurandhar entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in three days.
It has emerged as the 3rd biggest opening weekend grosser at the Indian box office.
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh starrer hit the theatres on December 5. Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, the spy drama is going strong at the box office. After its bumper opening, Dhurandhar showed no signs of slowing down over the weekend. It has soared past the Rs 100 crore club in three days of its release.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 3
According to Sacnilk, on day 3, Ranveer Singh's film saw a 34.38% surge over day 2 collection, earning Rs 43 crore. Dhurandhar's three-day domestic net haul now stands at an impressive Rs 103 crore.
It has overtaken Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara and emerged as the 3rd biggest opening weekend grosser at the Indian box office. However, it is still behind Chhaava and War 2.
On Sunday, the film witnessed an overall 53.47% occupancy. Morning shows recorded 27.28% occupancy, and saw an improvement in the afternoon by witnessing 61.55% occupancy. The footfall further increased to 70.07% in the evening, and saw a dip during the night shows with an occupancy rate of 54.97%.
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection
Dhurandhar has collected Rs 21 crore from its overseas collection. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 144.6 crore.
Along with Singh, Dhurandhar has a stellar cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.
The film opened to mixed reviews, mostly positive. Everyone's performances have been praised, and the technical aspects of the film have also received appreciation.
Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.