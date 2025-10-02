Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Rishab Shetty Hailed For His Acting And Direction; Netizens Call It 'Visually Breathtaking'

Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Rishab Shetty starrer has opened to positive reviews from netizens on X. The film hit the screens on October 2.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Kantara Chapter 1 X review
Kantara Chapter 1 gets positive response from netizens Photo: X
  • Kantara Chapter 1 has received positive first reviews from the audiences who had watched the early show

  • Rishab Shetty has garnered praise not just for acting, but also for his superb direction

  • The prequel to Kantara (2022), hit the theatres worldwide on October 2

The much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 has landed in theatres across the country and overseas on Thursday, October 2, coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Headlined, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the magnum opus also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Many fans flocked to theatres to catch early shows and are sharing their reviews on social media. The prequel has received glowing reviews and high praise for its storytelling, gripping sequences and grand visuals. Shetty has been yet again hailed for his pathbreaking performance, writing and direction. Also, Gulshan and Rukmini are raved for their stellar acts.

Many early reviews have audiences praising it for blending mythology and folklore. Though they have found the first half a bit slow, they are in awe of the climax. Some called it "visually breathtaking" and a "powerful theatrical experience". But there are a few who are disappointed with the film. Have a look at Kantara Chapter 1 netizens' review here.

South Films Releasing In Theatres This Week: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 To Dhanush’s Idli Kadai

One X user called it not just a "period film, but also has equal divine elements", while another wrote, "A brilliant experience with breathtaking storyline and screenplay is very involving. Intro, interval, last 40 mins are outstanding."

Kantara Chapter 1 X review

Kantara Chapter 1 box office prediction

Rishab Shetty starrer is set for a strong box office opening. As per a report in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has already crossed the Rs 15 crore mark on Day 1. As per predictions, the film might earn between Rs 20-30 crore, and collect around Rs 12-15 crore in Hindi alone.

