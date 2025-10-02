The much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 has landed in theatres across the country and overseas on Thursday, October 2, coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Headlined, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the magnum opus also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Many fans flocked to theatres to catch early shows and are sharing their reviews on social media. The prequel has received glowing reviews and high praise for its storytelling, gripping sequences and grand visuals. Shetty has been yet again hailed for his pathbreaking performance, writing and direction. Also, Gulshan and Rukmini are raved for their stellar acts.