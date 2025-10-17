Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 15: Rishab Shetty Starrer Earns In Single Digit But Inches Closer To Rs 500 Crore Mark

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 15: Rishab Shetty starrer is on the way to enter the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection
Kantara Chapter 1 sees dip in collections on Day 15 Photo: YouTube
Summary
  • Kantara Chapter 1's earning dropped to single digit on Day 15

  • It has crossed Rs 480 mark at the Indian box office

  • It is nearing to Rs 700 crore mark at the global box office

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: Rishab Shetty starrer epic drama hit the theatres on October 2, 2025. The film had a thunderous opening of over Rs 60 crore and ended its one-week run by collecting an impressive Rs 337.4 crore net in India. The second week started by earning Rs 22.25 crore, and the collections saw a significant growth on Day 10 and Day 11. However, since Day 12, the collections dropped, and on Day 15, Kantara Chapter 1 earned in the single digits. However, it is inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic market.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 9 crore on its second Friday, taking the total collection to Rs 485.40 crore. It will easily cross the Rs 500 crore mark by the end of this weekend. The Diwali holiday week might help the film in its earnings, as there are no major releases. On October 21, after the Diwali weekend, it might face competition with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma.

It had an overall 20.15% Kannada occupancy on Thursday.
Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy of 9.76% and increased during the afternoon shows with 17.97% occupancy, followed by 24.64% and 28.23% footfall during the evening and night shows.

Kantara Chapter 1 has already beaten this year's big releases like Saiyaara, Coolie, War 2 and Lokah Chapter 1. It is now the second-highest-grossing movie of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, whose India net collection stands at Rs 601.54 and Rs 807.91 crore worldwide.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

