Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: Rishab Shetty starrer epic drama hit the theatres on October 2, 2025. The film had a thunderous opening of over Rs 60 crore and ended its one-week run by collecting an impressive Rs 337.4 crore net in India. The second week started by earning Rs 22.25 crore, and the collections saw a significant growth on Day 10 and Day 11. However, since Day 12, the collections dropped, and on Day 15, Kantara Chapter 1 earned in the single digits. However, it is inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic market.