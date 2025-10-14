Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 650 Crore Globally; Beats Baahubali

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 12: After a phenomenal Rs 337.4 crore in the first week, Rishab Shetty starrer epic drama saw a dip in its collections on the first day of the second week, but during the weekends, the collections soared. However, on Day 12 of its release, it did pass the Monday test but with a major dip in its earnings. Kantara Chapter 1 recorded its first lowest number since its release on October 2. Despite the drop, Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark in India after 12 days.