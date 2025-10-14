Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 650 Crore Globally; Beats Baahubali

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 450 mark at the domestic market. Globally, the collection is over Rs 600 crore.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 12
Kantara Chapter 1 crosses Rs 450 crore mark in India and earns over Rs 600 crore worldwide Photo: X
Summary
  • Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 650 crore mark worldwide

  • Rishab Shetty starrer has surpassed Rs 450 mark in India

  • The epic drama has beaten Salman Khan’s Sultan and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali with its worldwide collection

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 12: After a phenomenal Rs 337.4 crore in the first week, Rishab Shetty starrer epic drama saw a dip in its collections on the first day of the second week, but during the weekends, the collections soared. However, on Day 12 of its release, it did pass the Monday test but with a major dip in its earnings. Kantara Chapter 1 recorded its first lowest number since its release on October 2. Despite the drop, Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark in India after 12 days.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 12 (India)

According to Sacnilk, on Friday (Day 9), it collected Rs 22.25 crore. This was followed by a phenomenal 75.28% jump on Saturday (Day 10) and remained consistent on Sunday (Day 11), minting Rs 39 crore and Rs 39.75 crore on the respective days. It saw its first major drop on the second Monday (Day 12). It earned an estimated Rs 13.50 crore, taking the total box office collections to Rs 451.90 crore (Rs 542 crore gross) and is on track to cross the Rs 500 crore milestone, which Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to achieve soon.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide collection

The film has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide even before completing its second weekend.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, on Monday, Hombale Films claimed that the film earned Rs 146 crore gross in its second weekend, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 655 crore after 11 days.

Kantara Chapter 1 has beaten Salman Khan’s Sultan ( Rs 628 crore) and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali (Rs 650 crore).

Kantara Chapter 1 is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, trailing behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs 808 crore).

