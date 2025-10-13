Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rishab Shetty Starrer Beats Saiyaara; Becomes 2025’s 2nd Highest Grosser

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 11: Rishab Shetty's epic drama is on the way to achieve yet another milestone. It is all set to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 11
Kantara Chapter 1 inches closer to Rs 500 crore mark in India Photo: X
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 11: Written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada-language pan-India film is on a rampage, causing a worldwide tsunami. Kantara Chapter 1 has completed 11 days of its theatrical release and is showing no signs of slowing down. The positive reviews, strong word-of-mouth and lack of big releases have helped the film cement its position at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide and is now inching closer to achieve the same milestone in India as well. Have a look at Kantara Chapter 1 box office collections here.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 11

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 had a solid opening week, accumulating Rs 337.4 crore. After one week, the collection saw a slight rise, as the film earned Rs 22.25 crore on day 9, and on day 10 (second Saturday), it saw a significant growth of 75.28%, raking in Rs 39 crore. On its second Sunday, the film amassed Rs 39 crore, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 437.65 crore. Kantara Chapter 1 has already crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark in both Kannada and Hindi versions, with a great business coming from the Hindi belt.

With this, Rishab Shetty starrer has beaten the lifetime India net collection of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s starred Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Rs 406.45 crore) and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali-The Beginning (Rs 420 crore).

Another major milestone it has achieved is that the film has also surpassed the gross collection of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which collected approximately Rs 397.45 crore in India. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is still the top-grossing film of 2025 with Rs 601.54 crore in India and with a lifetime haul of around Rs 800 crore worldwide. Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to break the record soon.

Kantara Chapter 1 has become the 2nd biggest hit of 2025 after Chhaava. In the Kannada film industry, Yash's KGF 2 holds the first position with a lifetime collection of Rs 1200-1250 crore.

Backed by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to its 2022 blockbuster. The film has received an overwhelming response from all across the nation. Celebs like Prabhas, JR NTR, Ram Gopal Varma, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher and Vasan Bala, among others, have heaped praise on the cinematic spectacle.

The film also starred Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and more in significant roles.

