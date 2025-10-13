Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rishab Shetty Starrer Beats Saiyaara; Becomes 2025’s 2nd Highest Grosser

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 11: Written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada-language pan-India film is on a rampage, causing a worldwide tsunami. Kantara Chapter 1 has completed 11 days of its theatrical release and is showing no signs of slowing down. The positive reviews, strong word-of-mouth and lack of big releases have helped the film cement its position at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide and is now inching closer to achieve the same milestone in India as well. Have a look at Kantara Chapter 1 box office collections here.