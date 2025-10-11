Kantara Chapter 1 has slowed down on Day 9, yet it has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark in India
The Hindi version has performed better with Rs 108.75 crore in week 1, whereas the Kannada version has minted Rs 106.95 crore
Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty starrer, which hit the theatres worldwide on October 2, has been creating a tsunami at the box office since its release. Though the collections dropped on weekdays, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to cross the Rs 350 mark in nine days in India and has already surpassed the Rs 500 crore milestone worldwide. It has beaten the lifetime haul of Coolie and War. Here's the box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 9
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the epic drama witnessed a slight growth from the previous day's 21.15 crore, as it earned an estimated Rs 22 crore net in India on Day 9. So, the total box office collection stands at Rs 359.40 crore domestically in nine days of its release. Kantara Chapter 1 might earn a bigger sum during the weekend.
It had an overall 42.58% Kannada occupancy on Friday, with a minimum occupancy of 14.87% during the morning shows, followed by 35.61% footfall during the afternoon shows. Evening and night shows recorded occupancy rates of 52.05% and 67.77%, respectively.
The film is currently running in over 7300 shows across the country, with Hindi having the maximum number of shows of 3700, followed by around 1300 shows in Kannada.
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide collection
The makers on Friday shared that the worldwide collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stands at Rs 509.25 crore gross in its first eight days. So, after day 9, the film might have crossed over Rs 540 crore. A report in Hindustan Times states that, as per industry trackers, the collections might be closer to Rs 520 crore.
So, in that case, Kantara Chapter 1 has beaten the lifetime haul of Hrithik Roshan's War (Rs 475 crore) and Rajinikanth's Coolie (Rs 518 crore). It is expected to enter the Rs 600 crore club by the end of the second weekend.
Kantara Chapter 1 is also on the way to beat the lifetime haul of this year's biggest hits like Chhaava (Rs 800 crore) and Saiyaara (Rs 570 crore).