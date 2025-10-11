Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty starrer, which hit the theatres worldwide on October 2, has been creating a tsunami at the box office since its release. Though the collections dropped on weekdays, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to cross the Rs 350 mark in nine days in India and has already surpassed the Rs 500 crore milestone worldwide. It has beaten the lifetime haul of Coolie and War. Here's the box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1.