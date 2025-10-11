Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 9: Rishab Shetty's Film Soars Past Rs 500 Crore mark Worldwide; Beats Coolie

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty's film has beaten the lifetime haul of War and Coolie by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kantara: Chapter 1 box office collection day 9
Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 earns over Rs 500 crore in first week Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kantara Chapter 1 has slowed down on Day 9, yet it has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark in India

  • The Hindi version has performed better with Rs 108.75 crore in week 1, whereas the Kannada version has minted Rs 106.95 crore

  • Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty starrer, which hit the theatres worldwide on October 2, has been creating a tsunami at the box office since its release. Though the collections dropped on weekdays, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to cross the Rs 350 mark in nine days in India and has already surpassed the Rs 500 crore milestone worldwide. It has beaten the lifetime haul of Coolie and War. Here's the box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 9

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the epic drama witnessed a slight growth from the previous day's 21.15 crore, as it earned an estimated Rs 22 crore net in India on Day 9. So, the total box office collection stands at Rs 359.40 crore domestically in nine days of its release. Kantara Chapter 1 might earn a bigger sum during the weekend.

It had an overall 42.58% Kannada occupancy on Friday, with a minimum occupancy of 14.87% during the morning shows, followed by 35.61% footfall during the afternoon shows. Evening and night shows recorded occupancy rates of 52.05% and 67.77%, respectively.

Related Content
Related Content
Kantara Chapter 1 crosses Rs 330 crore mark in India - X
Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film is currently running in over 7300 shows across the country, with Hindi having the maximum number of shows of 3700, followed by around 1300 shows in Kannada.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide collection

The makers on Friday shared that the worldwide collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stands at Rs 509.25 crore gross in its first eight days. So, after day 9, the film might have crossed over Rs 540 crore. A report in Hindustan Times states that, as per industry trackers, the collections might be closer to Rs 520 crore.

So, in that case, Kantara Chapter 1 has beaten the lifetime haul of Hrithik Roshan's War (Rs 475 crore) and Rajinikanth's Coolie (Rs 518 crore). It is expected to enter the Rs 600 crore club by the end of the second weekend.

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 earns over Rs 300 crore in its first week of release - Instagram
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's Film Races Past Rs 300 Crore; Hindi Version Earns Over Rs 100 Crore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kantara Chapter 1 is also on the way to beat the lifetime haul of this year's biggest hits like Chhaava (Rs 800 crore) and Saiyaara (Rs 570 crore).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill Smashes Fifty Against WI; IND 438/4 (120)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Misses Double Century On Day 2, Joins Dravid’s Unwanted Record

  3. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

  4. Shaheen Shah Afridi Set For Test Comeback After 17 Months Ahead Of South Africa Series: Report

  5. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  2. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  3. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

  4. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

  5. Undocumented, Unresolved, Unseen: Lives of Those Languishing Inside Beggar Homes

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. CBFC Denies Certificate To Shane Nigam's Haal Over Beef Biryani Scene; Demands Multiple Cuts

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  5. India Goes All Out To Woo The Taliban

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps