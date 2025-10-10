Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 8

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Rishab Shetty-directed film earned an estimated 20.50 crore on its eighth day of release, the lowest collection for the film so far. Kantara Chapter 1 had a thunderous opening last Thursday with 61.85 crore. It had a solid opening weekend, but it fell short on weekdays, with a 50% drop from its first Sunday. From Monday onwards, its downward spiral began, but its collection saw a slight rise on its first Tuesday, as it collected Rs 34.25 crore. The downward trend continued on Day 7 as the epic drama raked in Rs 25.25 crore. The overall collections of the film now stand at Rs 334.94 crore.