Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection slowed down on Day 8, as it collected only Rs 20.50 crore
It has crossed the Rs 330 crore mark across all languages in India
Rishab Shetty's film is inching closer to Rs 500 crore globally
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 8: Rishab Shetty starrer Kannada-language pan-India film saw an incredible opening business in India and overseas. However, the collections have slowed down on weekdays. Kantara Chapter 1 has now recorded a new low in earnings on Day 8. Even after a dip, the film continued to crawl and rounded off the eight-day collections by crossing the Rs 330 crore mark across all languages. The Hindi version has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, while the native version has missed achieving the milestone by a minimal margin. Have a look at the box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 here.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 8
As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Rishab Shetty-directed film earned an estimated 20.50 crore on its eighth day of release, the lowest collection for the film so far. Kantara Chapter 1 had a thunderous opening last Thursday with 61.85 crore. It had a solid opening weekend, but it fell short on weekdays, with a 50% drop from its first Sunday. From Monday onwards, its downward spiral began, but its collection saw a slight rise on its first Tuesday, as it collected Rs 34.25 crore. The downward trend continued on Day 7 as the epic drama raked in Rs 25.25 crore. The overall collections of the film now stand at Rs 334.94 crore.
The Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark, earning Rs 101.75 crore, and the collection of the Kannada version stands at Rs 99.1 crore.
Kantara Chapter 1 has broken several records at the box office. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Game Changer (Rs 195 crore), Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 176 crore), and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 266 crore). It is expected to cross the lifetime haul of Chhaava and Saiyaara as well.
It has also become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 so far, and entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year within its first week. It is currently the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, after Yash's KGF Chapter 2.
Reportedly, the worldwide collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stands at Rs 446 crore, and is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark by the end of this weekend.