Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: The Hindi version of the Rishab Shetty has crossed the Rs 100 crore club in eight days, while the Kannada version missed the mark by a minimal margin.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection
Kantara Chapter 1 crosses Rs 330 crore mark in India Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection slowed down on Day 8, as it collected only Rs 20.50 crore

  • It has crossed the Rs 330 crore mark across all languages in India

  • Rishab Shetty's film is inching closer to Rs 500 crore globally

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 8: Rishab Shetty starrer Kannada-language pan-India film saw an incredible opening business in India and overseas. However, the collections have slowed down on weekdays. Kantara Chapter 1 has now recorded a new low in earnings on Day 8. Even after a dip, the film continued to crawl and rounded off the eight-day collections by crossing the Rs 330 crore mark across all languages. The Hindi version has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, while the native version has missed achieving the milestone by a minimal margin. Have a look at the box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 here.

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 earns over Rs 300 crore in its first week of release - Instagram
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's Film Races Past Rs 300 Crore; Hindi Version Earns Over Rs 100 Crore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 8

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Rishab Shetty-directed film earned an estimated 20.50 crore on its eighth day of release, the lowest collection for the film so far. Kantara Chapter 1 had a thunderous opening last Thursday with 61.85 crore. It had a solid opening weekend, but it fell short on weekdays, with a 50% drop from its first Sunday. From Monday onwards, its downward spiral began, but its collection saw a slight rise on its first Tuesday, as it collected Rs 34.25 crore. The downward trend continued on Day 7 as the epic drama raked in Rs 25.25 crore. The overall collections of the film now stand at Rs 334.94 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

The Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark, earning Rs 101.75 crore, and the collection of the Kannada version stands at Rs 99.1 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters in public - X
Kantara Chapter 1 Makers Urge Fans Not To Imitate Daiva Characters In Public; Rishab Shetty Requests To Stop Mockery

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kantara Chapter 1 has broken several records at the box office. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Game Changer (Rs 195 crore), Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 176 crore), and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 266 crore). It is expected to cross the lifetime haul of Chhaava and Saiyaara as well.

It has also become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 so far, and entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year within its first week. It is currently the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, after Yash's KGF Chapter 2.

Reportedly, the worldwide collection of Kantara Chapter 1 stands at Rs 446 crore, and is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark by the end of this weekend.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rahul-Jaiswal Give India Watchful Start

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

  4. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

  5. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

  3. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  4. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  5. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  2. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  3. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  4. Nobel Literature Prize: Amitav Ghosh May Become The Second Indian To Win

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  3. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  4. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  5. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  6. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rahul-Jaiswal Give India Watchful Start

  7. Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

  8. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal