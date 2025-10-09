Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's Film Races Past Rs 300 Crore; Hindi Version Earns Over Rs 100 Crore

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Rishab Shetty starrer stormed into theatres last week on October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. The epic drama has lived up to its hype, receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. On Wednesday, Kantara Chapter 1 completed a week at the box office since its release. After seven days, the domestic earnings have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark across languages. Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi version has also performed well by entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Here's the box office collection of the film.