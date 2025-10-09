Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's Film Races Past Rs 300 Crore; Hindi Version Earns Over Rs 100 Crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi version has performed better than the Kannada version in the first week of its release
The Hindi version of the Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, while the Kannada version is yet to achieve that milestone
The epic drama has stormed past the Rs 300 crore mark in India across all languages
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Rishab Shetty starrer stormed into theatres last week on October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. The epic drama has lived up to its hype, receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. On Wednesday, Kantara Chapter 1 completed a week at the box office since its release. After seven days, the domestic earnings have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark across languages. Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi version has also performed well by entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Here's the box office collection of the film.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 7
According to Sacnilk, on Wednesday, Day 7, the film registered a sharp fall of 27.01% from its Tuesday collection of Rs 34.25 crore, as it minted Rs 25 crore across all languages.
Kantara Chapter 1 Kannada earnings dropped substantially from its opening day, from Rs 19.6 crore to Rs 9 crore. However, the Hindi earnings are promising in the first week, as it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark by earning Rs 102 crore. The collections of the Kannada version stand at Rs 98.85 crore.
Here's the day-wise box office collection in India (nett):
Day 1: Rs 61.85 crore
Day 2: Rs 45.4 crore
Day 3: Rs 55 crore
Day 4: Rs 63 crore
Day 5: Rs 31.5 crore
Day 6: Rs 34.25 crore
Day 7: Rs 25 crore
Total: Rs 316 crore
It had an overall occupancy rate of 55.73% in Kannada on Wednesday. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy rate of 26.01%, and increased during the afternoon shows to 51.95%, and witnessed further rise in footfall of 67.87% and 77.08% during the evening and night shows.
Kantara Chapter 1 has accumulated over Rs 410 crore in gross collections in six days, surpassing the original's collections in just six days. Kantara's (2022) lifetime haul stands at Rs 408 crore (gross).