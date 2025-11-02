Dies Irae Review | Tic Tac Hair Clips And The Case Of Reverse Uno

Dies Irae, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, is a fun horror film. Rohan, (Pranav Mohanlal) is an architect who lives alone in a duplex bungalow. When we first see him, he is making out with a girl who picks up her boyfriend’s call in the middle of kissing Rohan and tells him if it’s not urgent she’ll speak to him later. All this to establish that Rohan is a cool dude. He then goes down to his party where he high-fives several people, pours himself whiskey at a table where another cool dude is talking about attracting the life we want through affirmations. He then speaks to a friend who tells him that Kani, their classmate—someone Rohan once had a brief affair with—has died by suicide.