Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

There isn’t much else to look forward to in the film, except Shetty’s gritty yet lethargic way of massacring villains, who are themselves quite comical. Villain number two, Kundhul Naidu (Chaitanya Rao Madadi) screams when he is angry, fighting or upset. Unfortunately for him, because he is the villain, it’s all he ever gets to do in the film. Occasionally, his screams are met with hilarious responses. After one such lung-collapsing, heroic scream, Desi Raju screams back “Yenti?!” (What?!)—also something we might have seen fathers do to pacify tantrum-throwing toddlers. The other variety of villainy in this film is the softie villain. They are the fair, English-speaking, white wine-drinking people who will occasionally come on screen and say intellectually stimulating things like “Collaboration is the new innovation”. That they conduct business in this manner while villain number two is still recovering from being dunked in a tub full of black liquid, sitting alone by the pool, sticking his tongue out, is somewhat amusing.