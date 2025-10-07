Madharaasi Review | Bonnie & Clyde In Madras

A short story by Gabriel Garcia Marquez features a man intent on killing himself, falling off a building. The first couple of storeys he passes has him waiting to die and just when he is about to reach the landing—seconds away from a death he so longed for—he realises that he actually wants to live. There are several such moments in Madharaasi that echo this snake and ladder dance between life and death. When Malathi comes back, Raghu fights off many villains, struggling to live again. But uyir, meaning life, itself is a strange thing here in Madharaasi. At some point in the film, as the guns slowly begin penetrating the state, ordinary people get a hold of them and the English subtitles translate this poignantly to ‘random man gives a gun’.