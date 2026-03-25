Jumanji 3 Postponed: Dwayne Johnson-Starrer To Release On Christmas, One Week After Avengers: Doomsday And Dune 3

About Jumanji franchise

All the Jumanji movies were released during the Christmas window. The first 1995 action-adventure comedy starring Robin Williams debuted on December 15. The first instalment of the new Jumanji franchise, released in 2017, Welcome to the Jungle hit the screens on December 20 and was a blockbuster, earning over $960 million worldwide and becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) grossed over $800 million worldwide.