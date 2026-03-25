Jumanji 3 Postponed: Dwayne Johnson-Starrer To Release On Christmas, One Week After Avengers: Doomsday And Dune 3

Jumanji 3 will now arrive on Christmas Day. The threequel will star Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Jumanji 3
Jumanji 3 postponed to Christmas 2026 Photo: Hiram Garcia
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jumanji 3 will now arrive on Christmas Day.

  • The threequel will star Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.

  • Jake Kasdan will direct the third instalment.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are returning with the third instalment of Jumanji. Jake Kasdan who helmed the first two instalments of the series, has returned as the director of the threequel. Earlier, Sony’s Columbia Pictures locked Jumanji 3's release date for December 11, 2026. Now, it has been pushed to Christmas Day (December 25), two weeks after its scheduled date.

Jumanji 3 release date postponed

Jumanji 3 will now release one week after Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, which will lock horns at the box office on December 18, reported Variety.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in Jumanji 3 - Hiram Garcia
Jumanji 3 First Look Out: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan And Jack Black Tease Biggest Adventure

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Jumanji franchise

All the Jumanji movies were released during the Christmas window. The first 1995 action-adventure comedy starring Robin Williams debuted on December 15. The first instalment of the new Jumanji franchise, released in 2017, Welcome to the Jungle hit the screens on December 20 and was a blockbuster, earning over $960 million worldwide and becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) grossed over $800 million worldwide.

Kasdan co-wrote the script of the upcoming sequel with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan produced the movie.

Related Content
Nathan Ellis bowls against Namibia - | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season
Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson in Moana live-action trailer - YouTube
Moana Live-Action Trailer Shows Dwayne Johnson As Maui With Catherine Laga’aia Leading The Adventure; Release Date Out
John Krasinski in Jack Ryan: Ghost War teaser - YouTube/Prime Video
Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out
Novak Djokovic in action at the Paribas BNP Open 2024 first round on March 10, Sunday. - (Photo: X| BNP Paribas Open)
Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets
Related Content

Jumanji 3's first look was unveiled last year. The film's team took to its Instagram handle to share the first pic of the stars in costume. It featured Hart, Gillan, Johnson and Black.

"Look who’s on the loose 👀 #JumanjiMovie is coming exclusively to theatres Christmas 2026," read the caption in the post.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson first look from Dune 3 - Dune Movie/X
Dune 3 First Look: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Return In Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Finale; Robert Pattinson Joins Cast

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jumanji reboot cast

Jumanji reboot also stars Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, Rhys Darby, Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Blackcaps Initiate Chase In Series Decider | NZ 36/1 (4.1)

  2. IPL Dispatch: RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk

  3. Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

  4. Rajasthan Royals Sold For 1.63 Billion US Dollars: Here's How Harsha Bhogle, Sourav Ganguly Reacted

  5. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  3. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. India’s First Court-Approved Passive Euthanasia Patient Harish Rana Dies

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  4. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims Talks Under Way As Missiles Strike Israel And Tehran

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security