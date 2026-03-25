Jumanji 3 Postponed: Dwayne Johnson-Starrer To Release On Christmas, One Week After Avengers: Doomsday And Dune 3

Summary of this article
Jumanji 3 will now arrive on Christmas Day.
The threequel will star Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.
Jake Kasdan will direct the third instalment.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are returning with the third instalment of Jumanji. Jake Kasdan who helmed the first two instalments of the series, has returned as the director of the threequel. Earlier, Sony’s Columbia Pictures locked Jumanji 3's release date for December 11, 2026. Now, it has been pushed to Christmas Day (December 25), two weeks after its scheduled date.
Jumanji 3 release date postponed
Jumanji 3 will now release one week after Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, which will lock horns at the box office on December 18, reported Variety.
About Jumanji franchise
All the Jumanji movies were released during the Christmas window. The first 1995 action-adventure comedy starring Robin Williams debuted on December 15. The first instalment of the new Jumanji franchise, released in 2017, Welcome to the Jungle hit the screens on December 20 and was a blockbuster, earning over $960 million worldwide and becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) grossed over $800 million worldwide.
Kasdan co-wrote the script of the upcoming sequel with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan produced the movie.
Jumanji 3's first look was unveiled last year. The film's team took to its Instagram handle to share the first pic of the stars in costume. It featured Hart, Gillan, Johnson and Black.
"Look who’s on the loose 👀 #JumanjiMovie is coming exclusively to theatres Christmas 2026," read the caption in the post.
Jumanji reboot cast
Jumanji reboot also stars Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, Rhys Darby, Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes.