Khelo India 3.0: Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala Explains Why Sports Science Could Transform Indian Sport

Sports science can turn marginal gains into medals
Khelo India 3.0 puts science and technology at the core
Digital tracking can strengthen athlete development and injury prevention
Global sporting success today is not achieved through talent alone. It is driven by evidence-based planning, multidisciplinary collaboration and the intelligent use of technology
By Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala
In elite sports today, in many disciplines, the first and last position is decided by a millimetre, 100 grams, or 0.1 of a second. Although all the competing athletes may be excellent in their skills and fitness, often their mental conditioning, nutrition, or simply environmental adaptation may pull them back. If we can bridge that gap, and give our elite athletes this critical support, a fourth position may be converted into a first position.
This is where sports science and technology can ensure that our athletes are at their peak when needed. Sports science can also ensure that overuse injuries are minimised and recovery following participation is optimal, so that athletes are fit to perform at peak levels in the subsequent session.
For decades, India has searched for the formula that can transform its immense sporting potential into sustained international success. We have celebrated individual champions, invested in infrastructure, expanded competitions and introduced athlete welfare programmes. Yet the difference between producing occasional medal winners and becoming a consistent sporting powerhouse lies elsewhere.
That is why the sports science and technology pillar of Khelo India 3.0 deserves to be viewed not as another component of a government scheme, but as the foundation on which India's sporting ambitions for 2030 Commonwealth Games, 2036 Summer Olympics and beyond will rest.
The revamped Khelo India framework is built on nine strategic pillars that seek to strengthen athlete pathways, coaching, infrastructure, competitions and sporting culture. While each is critical, sports science and technology form the thread that connects them all. Without scientific support, even the best infrastructure or coaching systems cannot fully unlock an athlete's potential.
Global sporting success today is not achieved through talent alone. It is driven by evidence-based planning, multidisciplinary collaboration and the intelligent use of technology. Countries that consistently dominate international competitions have invested in systems that identify talent early, monitor performance continuously, prevent injuries and provide personalised support throughout an athlete's career. Excellence is no longer accidental; it is engineered.
India now has an opportunity to build such an ecosystem.
One of the defining features of Khelo India 3.0 is its vision of an integrated athlete development pathway. Instead of treating talent identification, coaching, sports medicine, competition and education as isolated interventions, the Mission proposes to connect them into a seamless continuum. This integrated approach recognises that athletic development is a long-term process requiring continuity, coordination and informed decision-making.
A particularly significant proposal is the creation of an end-to-end digital athlete traceability framework. Through a unified athlete identity linked with secure national digital platforms, every stage of an athlete's journey—from registration and talent identification to training, competition, education and lifelong wellness—can be documented and supported. Such continuity enables coaches, sports scientists, doctors and administrators to work from the same evidence base rather than in disconnected silos.
For sports medicine professionals, this is a game changer. Too often, athletes move between academies, state programmes and national camps without complete medical histories or performance records. Important information regarding previous injuries, rehabilitation protocols or training loads is frequently lost during these transitions. A unified digital ecosystem can ensure that athlete care becomes proactive instead of reactive, reducing disruptions that can derail promising careers.
Modern sport demands an integrated approach where sports science is embedded within everyday training rather than treated as a specialised service available only to elite performers. The proposed integration of sports science across Khelo India Centres, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence and National Centres of Excellence is therefore an important step. Exercise physiology, biomechanics, nutrition, psychology, physiotherapy, strength and conditioning, and performance analysis must work together to create individualised development plans that respond to the unique needs of every athlete.
From the perspective of sports medicine, this scientific approach has another important advantage: injury prevention.
Elite sport inevitably involves physical risk, but many injuries are preventable when athletes are monitored appropriately. Excessive workloads, inadequate recovery and biomechanical imbalances often produce warning signs long before an injury becomes serious. Scientific monitoring enables medical teams to detect these indicators early and intervene before they become career-threatening. Preventing injuries is not merely about protecting health; it is about ensuring uninterrupted athlete development and maximising performance over the long term.
Another notable initiative is the proposed National Sports Education Stack, which aims to connect institutions such as the National Sports University, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, universities and accredited organisations through digital learning and nationally recognised certifications. High-performance sport depends not only on athletes but also on highly skilled coaches, physiotherapists, sports scientists, nutritionists and administrators. Strengthening this knowledge ecosystem will improve the overall quality of support available to athletes across the country.
Importantly, Khelo India 3.0 also aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 by recognising sport as an essential component of holistic education. This integration has the potential to strengthen school-to-sport pathways, encourage greater participation and cultivate a sporting culture that extends beyond elite competition.
Khelo India 3.0 provides the blueprint for this transformation. By placing sports science and technology at the centre of athlete development, it acknowledges a simple but powerful truth: sustained sporting excellence is built through evidence, collaboration and continuity. If implemented with commitment and consistency, this approach can create an ecosystem where every talented athlete—regardless of geography or background—receives world-class scientific support from grassroots participation to elite competition and beyond.