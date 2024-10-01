Health As A Key Climate Change Indicator

As waterborne disease transmission is primarily facilitated by insufficient or unsafe water, climate change can alter their distribution and incidence. Due to the large burden of diarrheal diseases, even small changes in WASH risk factors due to climate change can have big impact on health. Diarrheal diseases are the second leading cause of death in children under five worldwide and the second greatest source of death and disability in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). These health impacts are concentrated in young children in low-income settings, where pediatric diarrhoea can lead to impaired growth and cognitive development. Although diarrhoea morbidity and mortality are declining globally, climate change affects this downward trajectory, undermining investments to reduce diarrheal disease burden, with impacts concentrated in some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.