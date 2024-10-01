Deepening Climate Crisis

According to a report titled Environmental Challenges and Concurrent Trend of Weather Extremes over Uttarakhand Himalaya, Uttarakhand’s weather patterns have become increasingly erratic due to climate change. The state’s hilly terrain presents a unique challenge in the form of elevation-dependent warming (EDW). This concept refers to the observation that temperatures are rising more rapidly at higher elevations in the state. The report authored by Pramod Kumar, Arbind Patel, Jaya Rai and Prem Kumar noted that the implications of this warming trend are significant, as it is causing glaciers to melt faster, leading to shifts in local biodiversity and making the region more vulnerable to forest fires and habitat destruction. Conversely, lower elevations are experiencing a decreasing trend of very wet days. Understanding the concept of EDW is crucial, as it leads to more frequent occurrences of hot days and nights, exacerbating the impact of climate change on agriculture and natural resources.