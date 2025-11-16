ED Freezes 110 'Mule' Bank Accounts In Delhi Drug Trafficking Money Laundering Probe

ED freezes 110 mule accounts and seizes ₹70 lakh during searches in Delhi and Jaipur.
Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallets found linked to betting transactions.
Raids follow NCB’s seizure of 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine worth about ₹900 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate has frozen 110 ‘mule’ bank accounts, seized ₹70 lakh in cash and found usage of Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallets during searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged drug trafficking in Delhi, according to PTI
According to PTI, the searches were conducted on 14 November after the agency took cognisance of a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) complaint from November 2024 involving the seizure of 82.53 kg of “high-grade” cocaine. The NCB had valued the consignment at about ₹900 crore and arrested five people.
“The searches indicated an online betting and gambling network being operated through mobile-based applications,” the ED said, according to PTI.
The agency added that 110 mule accounts were frozen, including 73 linked to UPI IDs and digital wallets allegedly used for betting-related transactions. PTI reported that documents and electronic devices recovered during the operation suggested the use of Dubai-based crypto wallets to transfer funds.
Along with the frozen accounts, authorities seized ₹70 lakh in cash, “incriminating” documents, digital devices and financial records, the ED said.
(With inputs from PTI)