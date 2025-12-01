Even As HIV Treatment Enters New Era, The Stigma Won’t Die

While the incredible scientific progress made in the field of HIV treatment is nothing short of remarkable - the stigma, both self and external, associated with this infection, somehow refuses to go away, particularly here in India. As a Physician dealing with HIV positive patients regularly, I notice that my patients fear the stigma more than the disease itself. As easy as it is to treat the virus, it's equally difficult to ease the emotional burden my patients carry, often due to the lack of information available, as well as a lack of awareness among the medical fraternity in general. It's unfortunate - but I've had many a patient come to me after being reviewed by some of the most prominent doctors in our country who are otherwise brilliant, but have commented on how 'living with HIV makes you dirty', or 'you should change your lifestyle, God didn't intend for you to be this way'.