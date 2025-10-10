However, Khimji, who chose to forge her own success story in the world of fashion and art with her mother Mudita’s help, says, “As someone with Down syndrome, I break barriers and challenge stereotypes every day. When people see me walking the runway, painting, or speaking up on social media, I hope they know what’s truly possible when we believe in ourselves and are given the chance.” In her own way, she’s trying to show others, especially those with disabilities, that they are worthy of living big dreams and they don’t have to fit into a box society has created for them. “Everyone’s success story is different, and that’s what makes each journey powerful. If my story can help even one person feel seen, valued, and capable, then I know I’m doing something right,” reiterates Khimji.