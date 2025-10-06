The District Mental Health Programme: The Story So Far

The district of Bellary in northern Karnataka was the first in the country where the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) was rolled out as a pilot, tested between 1985 and 1990. The approach was to deliver mental healthcare services in primary care settings through the primary healthcare personnel in the district and to monitor the same programme using administrative infrastructure of health in the district. The DMHP consists of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, pharmacists and support staff to provide mental health services at the district headquarters hospital. The team was involved in training primary care personnel of the entire district and also in providing support to the personnel by visiting the primary healthcare centre as well as discussing cases, clarifying doubts, and identifying patients who require higher level of care so that they could be shifted to the district hospital for inpatient care. The DMHP was operational for a period of five years. Simple records were developed to capture the data and this was uploaded on the database. The data generated was analysed periodically in order to understand the correctness of diagnosis, coverage for priority mental disorders across the primary health centres, outcome of intervention provided by the primary care staff, and also to understand the impact on integrating mental health into general health services as well as the coverage for priority mental healthcare in the entire district.