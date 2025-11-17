NBA: Denver Nuggets Pip Minnesota Timberwolves 123-112 In Seventh Consecutive Victory
Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists and three other players had 23 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to their seventh straight victory on Sunday (November 16, 2025), 123-112 over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA. Tim Hardaway Jr., Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray had 23 points apiece, while Gordon also had 10 rebounds and Murray dished out 12 assists. Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards scored 26 points each to lead the Timberwolves, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Minnesota led 60-55 at halftime, but the Nuggets outscored the Timberwolves in the third and fourth quarters to pull away.
