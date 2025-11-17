Sports

NBA: Denver Nuggets Pip Minnesota Timberwolves 123-112 In Seventh Consecutive Victory

Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists and three other players had 23 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to their seventh straight victory on Sunday (November 16, 2025), 123-112 over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA. Tim Hardaway Jr., Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray had 23 points apiece, while Gordon also had 10 rebounds and Murray dished out 12 assists. Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards scored 26 points each to lead the Timberwolves, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Minnesota led 60-55 at halftime, but the Nuggets outscored the Timberwolves in the third and fourth quarters to pull away.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a foul called on him during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
1/9
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, and Nikola Jokic, right, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) prepares to shoot as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after a 3-point shot made by center Naz Reid (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Anthony Edwards, Nikola Jokic
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) is fouled by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
NBA 2025-26 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN A Bundle AFG A For 79, Ripon Mondal Picks 3

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: KMG Beat JKB By 5 Wickets In Opening Match

  3. India Vs South Africa, Early Guwahati Preview: What Next After Kolkata Horror Show?

  4. India Vs South Africa 1st Test: 5 Key Talking Points From IND's Humiliating 30-Run Loss At Eden Gardens

  5. Kumar Sangakkara Appointed Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

  4. ATP 2025 Finals: Carlos Alcaraz Set To Renew Rivalry With Jannik Sinner After Downing Auger-Aliassime In Last 4 Round

  5. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dreadful Night For Residents Of Kashmir Neighbourhood After Police Station Blast Leaves Nine Dead

  2. An Explosion Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric On Social Media After Red Fort Blast

  3. The Secret Artists Of Corporate India

  4. Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected from November 17

  5. West Bengal CEO Orders Completion Of SIR Form Collection By November-End

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  2. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  3. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  4. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  5. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

US News

  1. China Warns Of Shift In Stance If US-South Korea Alliance Moves To Contain Beijing

  2. In Reversal, Trump Says House Republicans Should Vote To Release Epstein Files — 'We Have Nothing To Hide'

  3. Trump Warns Of Harsh Penalties For Nations Trading With Russia As New Sanctions Advance

  4. China Launches Bomber Patrol As Response To US-Philippines-Japan Drills

  5. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

World News

  1. Washington’s Move Ignites Fear Of War With Venezuela

  2. Bangladesh On Edge As Dhaka Tightens Security Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina’s Crimes-Against-Humanity Verdict

  3. Kremlin Aide Reveals Active Talks On Ukraine Settlement

  4. Looking At The Evolution Of The Energy Landscape In Brazil Through Philately

  5. China Conducts First Bomber Formation Patrol Over South China Sea As Tensions With Philippines Rise

Latest Stories

  1. Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra Starrer To Re-Release In Theatres In 4K With Original Uncut Climax

  2. In Reversal, Trump Says House Republicans Should Vote To Release Epstein Files — 'We Have Nothing To Hide'

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Emerges As Key Voice As INDIA Bloc Rethinks Strategy After Bihar Rout

  4. Anil Ambani Skips ED Summons Again, Offers Only 'Virtual Appearance' in FEMA Probe

  5. Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Highlights, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL A Pip HK A By 7 Wickets

  6. Why Monday-Born People Have That Calm But Mysterious Energy

  7. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident For Allegedly Aiding 'Suicide Bomber' In Red Fort Car Blast

  8. Manjhi and Kushwaha Meet Pradhan as NDA Sets Stage for Government Formation in Bihar