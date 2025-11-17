Erling Haaland Brace Helps Norway Defeat Italy 4-1, Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026
Italy suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat at home to Norway in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 16. Francesco Pio Esposito gave Italy an early lead in the 11th minute, but Norway responded through Antonio Nusa in the 63rd minute. Erling Haaland then turned the game on its head, scoring twice in quick succession in the 78th and 79th minutes, before Jørgen Strand Larsen added a late goal in stoppage time. The comprehensive win secured Norway’s first World Cup qualification since 1998, leaving Italy to head into the UEFA play-offs as their campaign ended in disappointment.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE