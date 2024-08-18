The Meaning Of Freedom For The Neurodivergent

Such people have historically been either over-mythologised, or over-medicalised—both in order to make sense of them in relation to neuro-typical persons living in a supposedly harmonious society. Often, the everchanging dynamic of one’s environment in relation to self-family-society-world is not considered as influencing one’s state of mind. Mental illness, as currently defined by the clinical and cultural majority, has resulted in a hegemony of biomedical treatments designed to control and subjugate, rather than encouraging co-learning and inclusion. Persons with mental health issues subsist on scarce support systems, and evidence has proven time and again that in the absence of these support systems, including the loss of the primary caregiver, the individual is driven to destitution and/or homelessness. Mental health advocates have also repeatedly vocalised the need for acceptance, integration and participation of Persons with Lived Experience (PWLE) in civil society.