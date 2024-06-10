Football

India Vs Qatar, FIFA WC Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

India and Qatar are set to clash in the second round match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar. Here are the live streaming, schedule and other details of the qualifier match

urpreet singh sandhu X @IndianFootball
Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the side against Qatar on Tuesday. Photo: X/ @IndianFootball
info_icon

The Indian football team is preparing for a crucial match against Qatar in their final game of the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, June 11. The Blue Tigers, who suffered a 0-3 defeat at home against Qatar in November last year, are determined to prevent a recurrence of that disappointing performance. (More Football News)

The match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar's capital city. It is especially significant as it marks the first time India will play without their legendary captain Sunil Chhetri, who recently retired from international football.

Chhetri, one of the greatest players in Indian football history, played his last match against Kuwait on 6 June. That game ended in a goalless draw, leaving India in a precarious position.

A victory against Qatar would guarantee India's advancement to the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers. However, if India draws, they will have to depend on the result of the match between Afghanistan and Kuwait, aiming to retain their goal difference advantage over Afghanistan.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is set to lead the Indian side against Qatar as the captain. The squad will be without defenders Subhasish Bose, Lalchungnunga, and Amey Ranawade, who were part of the lineup against Kuwait. Bose is unavailable due to personal reasons.

India's captain Sunil Chhetri acknowledges fans after his farewell match, a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Kuwait, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata. - PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
Sunil Chhetri Retires: India Play Out Goalless Draw Against Kuwait

BY PTI

Live streaming details of the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match:

When is India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played on June 11, Tuesday at 9:15 PM IST at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where to watch India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match on TV?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will not be available for telecast on television.

Where to watch India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match online?

Sunil Chhetri made his India debut on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta. In 149 appearances so far, he has scored 93 goals. - File Photo
Sunil Chhetri Career Stats: Breaking Down Indian Goal Machine's Feat By Year And Opponent

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will be available to stream live on the Fancode app and website in India.

Indian squad vs Qatar

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, David Lalhlansanga

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: 1st Cabinet Meet Held; Gadkari To Retain Road Transport Ministry, Jaishankar To Continue As EAM, Say Reports
  2. Chhattisgarh: Protest By Satnami Community In Baloda Bazar Turns Violent
  3. From ‘Naari Shakti’ To Only Seven Women In The Cabinet – What Changed For Modi Sarkar?
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 10: Terrorist Attack On Bus In J&K's Reasi, Modi's First Work Day After Oath & More
  5. Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang Takes Oath As Chief Minister For Second Term | Watch
Entertainment News
  1. Pride Month: 4 Audio Series That Will Move You And Expand Your Viewpoint On LGBTQIA+
  2. ‘The French Italian’: Aristotle Athari And Catherine Cohen’s Film Gets Massive Applause At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Sunny Leone Says ‘Love Is A 50-50 Thing, It's Not One Sided'
  4. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  5. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
Sports News
  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Conditions-Confident SA Meet BAN In New York
  2. India Vs Qatar, FIFA WC Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Pakistan Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Kirsten Puts Pakistan Defeat To India Down To 'Bad Decision-making'
World News
  1. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
  2. ‘Catastrophic’ Landslide Indefinitely Blocks Crucial Wyoming-Idaho Mountain Highway
  3. Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment
  4. Sudan Civil War: Paramilitary RSF Targets Last Operating Hospital In Darfur
  5. ‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: 1st Cabinet Meet Held; Gadkari To Retain Road Transport Ministry, Jaishankar To Continue As EAM, Say Reports
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time