The Indian football team is preparing for a crucial match against Qatar in their final game of the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, June 11. The Blue Tigers, who suffered a 0-3 defeat at home against Qatar in November last year, are determined to prevent a recurrence of that disappointing performance. (More Football News)
The match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar's capital city. It is especially significant as it marks the first time India will play without their legendary captain Sunil Chhetri, who recently retired from international football.
Chhetri, one of the greatest players in Indian football history, played his last match against Kuwait on 6 June. That game ended in a goalless draw, leaving India in a precarious position.
A victory against Qatar would guarantee India's advancement to the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers. However, if India draws, they will have to depend on the result of the match between Afghanistan and Kuwait, aiming to retain their goal difference advantage over Afghanistan.
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is set to lead the Indian side against Qatar as the captain. The squad will be without defenders Subhasish Bose, Lalchungnunga, and Amey Ranawade, who were part of the lineup against Kuwait. Bose is unavailable due to personal reasons.
Live streaming details of the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match:
When is India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?
India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played on June 11, Tuesday at 9:15 PM IST at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Where to watch India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match on TV?
The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will not be available for telecast on television.
Where to watch India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match online?
The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will be available to stream live on the Fancode app and website in India.
Indian squad vs Qatar
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, David Lalhlansanga