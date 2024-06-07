Football

Sunil Chhetri Career Stats: Breaking Down Indian Goal Machine's Feat By Year And Opponent

Sunil Chhetri, 39, retired as international football's fourth most prolific scorer with 94 goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei and Lionel Messi, from 151 matches

Sunil Chhetri made his India debut on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta.
India vs Kuwait, a nondescript football fixture even with a FIFA World Cup qualifying tag, ended in a tame, goalless draw. But it will be remembered as the swansong outing for one of the greats of the game. Sunil Chhetri, having run the 90-minute course, signed off from international football. (More Football News)

"The ones who have watched in videos, the ones who have taken autographs, the ones.. the old-time supporters, thank you everyone," Chhetri said as a packed stadium rose for a standing ovation. "These 19 years would not have been possible without each and everyone of you and I genuinely mean it."

Chhetri, 39, thus retired as international football's fourth most prolific scorer with 94 goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei and Lionel Messi, from 151 matches.

Here's a look at the Indian goal machine's performances over the years, and against each opponent:

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri and coach Igor Stimac
Goals And Years Breakdown

2005 - 1; 2006 - 0; 2007 - 6; 2008 - 8; 2009 - 1; 2010 - 3; 2011 - 13; 2012 - 4; 2013 - 5; 2014 - 3; 2015 - 6; 2016 - 2; 2017 - 5; 2018 - 8; 2019 - 7; 2021 - 8; 2022 - 4; 2023 - 9; 2024 - 1.

Goals And Opponents Breakdown

Nepal - 9 goals in 13 matches; Maldives - 8 in 6; Bangladesh - 6 in 6; Chinese Taipei - 6 in 5; Afghanistan - 5 in 10; Tajikistan - 5 in 5; Cambodia - 5 in 3; Pakistan - 4 in 7; Kyrgyzstan - 4 in 5; Kenya - 4 in 2; Lebanon - 3 in 6; Myanmar - 3 in 5; Malaysia - 3 in 4; Guam - 3 in 3; Bhutan - 3 in 2; Vietnam - 3 in 2; Syria - 2 in 7; Oman - 2 in 5; Thailand - 2 in 3; Sri Lanka - 1 in 4; Hong Kong - 1 in 3; Kuwait - 1 in 3; Bahrain - 1 in 2; Macau - 1 in 2; North Korea - 1 in 2; Palestine - 1 in 2; Philippines - 1 in 2; Cameroon - 1 in 1; Curacao - 1 in 1; New Zealand - 1 in 1; Puerto Rico - 1 in 1; South Korea - 1 in 1; Vanuatu - 1 in 1.

Sunil Chhetri made his senior international debut in 2005 against Pakistan and scored the lone goal in the 1-1 draw in Quetta. Since that historic friendly, Chhetri had scored against 32 other teams with Nepal proving his favourite opponents.

