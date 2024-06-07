Sunil Chhetri Career Stats: Breaking Down Indian Goal Machine's Feat By Year And Opponent

India vs Kuwait, a nondescript football fixture even with a FIFA World Cup qualifying tag, ended in a tame, goalless draw. But it will be remembered as the swansong outing for one of the greats of the game. Sunil Chhetri, having run the 90-minute course, signed off from international football. (More Football News)
"The ones who have watched in videos, the ones who have taken autographs, the ones.. the old-time supporters, thank you everyone," Chhetri said as a packed stadium rose for a standing ovation. "These 19 years would not have been possible without each and everyone of you and I genuinely mean it."
Chhetri, 39, thus retired as international football's fourth most prolific scorer with 94 goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei and Lionel Messi, from 151 matches.
Here's a look at the Indian goal machine's performances over the years, and against each opponent:
Goals And Years Breakdown
2005 - 1; 2006 - 0; 2007 - 6; 2008 - 8; 2009 - 1; 2010 - 3; 2011 - 13; 2012 - 4; 2013 - 5; 2014 - 3; 2015 - 6; 2016 - 2; 2017 - 5; 2018 - 8; 2019 - 7; 2021 - 8; 2022 - 4; 2023 - 9; 2024 - 1.
Goals And Opponents Breakdown
Nepal - 9 goals in 13 matches; Maldives - 8 in 6; Bangladesh - 6 in 6; Chinese Taipei - 6 in 5; Afghanistan - 5 in 10; Tajikistan - 5 in 5; Cambodia - 5 in 3; Pakistan - 4 in 7; Kyrgyzstan - 4 in 5; Kenya - 4 in 2; Lebanon - 3 in 6; Myanmar - 3 in 5; Malaysia - 3 in 4; Guam - 3 in 3; Bhutan - 3 in 2; Vietnam - 3 in 2; Syria - 2 in 7; Oman - 2 in 5; Thailand - 2 in 3; Sri Lanka - 1 in 4; Hong Kong - 1 in 3; Kuwait - 1 in 3; Bahrain - 1 in 2; Macau - 1 in 2; North Korea - 1 in 2; Palestine - 1 in 2; Philippines - 1 in 2; Cameroon - 1 in 1; Curacao - 1 in 1; New Zealand - 1 in 1; Puerto Rico - 1 in 1; South Korea - 1 in 1; Vanuatu - 1 in 1.
Sunil Chhetri made his senior international debut in 2005 against Pakistan and scored the lone goal in the 1-1 draw in Quetta. Since that historic friendly, Chhetri had scored against 32 other teams with Nepal proving his favourite opponents.