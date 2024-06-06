India's captain Sunil Chhetri acknowledges fans after his farewell match, a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Kuwait, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata. PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

India's captain Sunil Chhetri acknowledges fans after his farewell match, a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Kuwait, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata. PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra