Riddled with half-cooked passes, heavy touches, poor runs and missed chances, India played out a goalless draw against visiting Kuwait at one of football's hallowed grounds on Thursday. (As It Happened)
The occasion, a FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint-qualification match at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata -- with the national team's 'future' on stake but the fixture was all about one man. Sunil Chhetri, a legend game of the game, graced the turf, and the result hardly mattered.
Chhetri retired as the most decorated Indian footballer of all time and ended his international career after making 151 appearances and scoring 94 goals, along with providing 11 assists.
India desperately needed a win against Kuwait when the two teams met for the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers from Group A. Although India had some opportunities, they failed to convert them, resulting in a draw as no player from either team was able to score a goal.