Kuwait Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: JOR Enter Favourites Against KUW

Jordan will face Kuwait in the Group C fixture of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, on December 6, 2025. X/Jordan FA

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Group C of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 between Kuwait and Jordan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, on December 6, 2025. Jordan will enter the match as favourites against Kuwait given their recent form. They won their last Group C match against UAE and will look to repeat their performance against Kuwait as well. This tournament serves as good preparation for them before the next year coveted World Cup. Kuwait on the other hand coming off a 1-1 draw against Egypt and will like to register their first win of the tournament against favorites Jordan. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

6 Dec 2025, 04:15:10 pm IST Kuwait Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Live Streaming Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel. Broadcasting rights for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Algeria: EPTV (TV1, TV2, TV4, TV6) Kuwait: Shasha and Kuwait TV Qatar: beIN Sports and Alkass

Kuwait Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Jordan Starting XI



Jordan FA - الاتحاد الأردني لكرة القدم (@JordanFA) December 6, 2025

Kuwait Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kuwait Starting XI