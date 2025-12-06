Kuwait Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: JOR Enter Favourites Against KUW

Kuwait vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates from the KUW vs JOR, Group C fixture at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, on December 6, 2025

Vikas Patwal
Kuwait Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup
Jordan will face Kuwait in the Group C fixture of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, on December 6, 2025. X/Jordan FA
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Group C of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 between Kuwait and Jordan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, on December 6, 2025. Jordan will enter the match as favourites against Kuwait given their recent form. They won their last Group C match against UAE and will look to repeat their performance against Kuwait as well. This tournament serves as good preparation for them before the next year coveted World Cup. Kuwait on the other hand coming off a 1-1 draw against Egypt and will like to register their first win of the tournament against favorites Jordan. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
Kuwait Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Live Streaming

Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel.

Broadcasting rights for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025

Algeria: EPTV (TV1, TV2, TV4, TV6)

Kuwait: Shasha and Kuwait TV

Qatar: beIN Sports and Alkass

Kuwait Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Welcome

Hello football fans, we are here to make your Saturday even more special with the live coverage of the Group C encounter between Jordan and Kuwait in the FIFA Arab Cup 2025. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps