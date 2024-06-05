Football

Sunil Chhetri Urges To Shift Focus To Crucial India Vs Kuwait Clash On Retirement Eve

A win against Kuwait will almost seal India's place in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier for the first time in their history

X/@IndianFootball
Sunil Chhetri Photo: X/@IndianFootball
info_icon

Ahead of his last international match, Sunil Chhetri again showed why he is such a revered figure in Indian football.  (More Football News)

Chhetri, who hangs his boots after India's crucial June 6 clash against Kuwait, did not want to talk about his retirement and instead wanted to refocus attention to the game.

"It's not about me and my last match. I don't want to address it again and again. We really want to win this game. This is not going to be easy, but we are ready. We will have tremendous support," Chhetri said on the eve of the crucial match.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri will play his last international football match on 6th June against Kuwait. - Photo: X/ @IndianFootball
India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Preview: Sunil Chhetri's Last Dance

BY PTI

A win against Kuwait will almost seal India's place in the third round of the 2026 fifa-world-cup-qualifier">FIFA World Cup Qualifier for the first time in their history.

"If we win tomorrow we almost qualify. Five top games home and away, I am going to wear nice suits and watch the match wherever the team travels," said the legendary striker.

"Everyday I talk to the boys, I keep telling them about this dream. The longer camp helps, because we come from different mentality. It gives you much more time to work on details. It's not life-changing, but it games you to work on details."

Chhetri who announced that he will retire from international football after the match against Kuwait last month refused to reconsider his decision.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri in action during r - X | Indian Football Team
India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri's Last Outing

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"No sir, suits are made and I am going to watch the boys play. I have thought about it a lot. I had a great ride all this 19 years. I will go as a fan and support the team wherever the team goes," he said.

Chhetri enjoyed a career in Indian football like no one else. Scoring 94 goals in 150 matches since his debut 19 years ago, Chhetri held the record of being the third-highest active goal-scorer.

Occupying the second spot behind Qatar (12 points) in Group A with four points from four games, India are ahead of Afghanistan on goal difference and Kuwait, who have three points.

A victory here will put India firmly ahead of Afghanistan, who face Qatar in a tough fixture later on Thursday.

Afghanistan have a seven-goal deficit against India and a win against Kuwait will virtually keep the equation out of their reach.

India face Qatar, while Afghanistan take on Kuwait in the final round fixtures on Tuesday.

With PTI Inputs

