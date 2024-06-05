India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri's Last Outing

Team India is preparing for the crucial game, a win in which might regain it's glory among the big guns, as they are set to go head to head with Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 6, Thursday at the Salt Lake stadium in kolkata. (More Football News)
A lot will be at stake for India in this upcoming match. It may end their absence from the world football stage for the last six decades. The match will play the swansong of the team's hero Sunil Chhetri. It will also provide a chance to regain the glory of being the powerhouse of Asian football they once were.
India stands second in the second round group A of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with four points from as many matches played. On the other hand, Kuwait stands in fourth place in the same table with three points from four matches played.
When is India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?
India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played on June 6, Thursday at 7:00 PM IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match on TV?
The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Kuwait will be telecast live on the Spots18 Network, including Sports18, Sports18 3, and Sports18 HD.
Where to watch India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match online?
The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Kuwait will be available to stream live on JioCinema app and website in India.