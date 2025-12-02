Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Pharaohs Kick Off Group C Clash Against Al-Azraq

Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Kick Off!
All set at Lusail! The referees lead the players out as the Pharaohs and Al-Azraq step onto the pitch for the pre-match ceremony. It’s Matchday 1 in Group C, and the atmosphere is building beautifully for this Arab Cup opener.
Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: EGY Starting XI!
Bassam; Marei, Nabil, Zakaria; El-Solia, Elneny, Mohammed, Tawfik; Issa, Saad, Sherif
Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: KUW Starting XI!
Alhoushan; Sabah, Al-Hajeri, Meshal; Al-Enezi, Al-Dhefiri, Ayedh, Awadi; Daham, Nasser, Majed
Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Match Details!
Fixture: Egypt vs Kuwait, Group C
Venue: Lusail Stadium
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 8: 00 PM IST (December 2)
Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube Channel
Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Group C game between Egypt and Kuwait at the Lusail Stadium. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates.