Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Pharaohs Kick Off Group C Clash Against Al-Azraq

Egypt open their Arab Cup campaign against Kuwait at the iconic Lusail Stadium with eyes firmly set on a strong start. The Pharaohs, now led by coach Helmi Toulan, bring experience and quality to the field, hoping to bounce back and set the tone for Group C. Kuwait, under Hélio Sousa, arrive off some solid recent performances and a spirit of renewal. Though they’ve struggled for consistency lately, they’ll look to frustrate Egypt’s rhythm and perhaps spring a surprise. With rival teams like UAE and Jordan watching closely, this match matters, a win here could set the tone for the whole group. Expect Egypt to press early, while Kuwait will likely defend deep and rely on counter-attacks to threaten.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Dec 2025, 08:05:49 pm IST Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Kick Off! All set at Lusail! The referees lead the players out as the Pharaohs and Al-Azraq step onto the pitch for the pre-match ceremony. It’s Matchday 1 in Group C, and the atmosphere is building beautifully for this Arab Cup opener.

2 Dec 2025, 08:04:39 pm IST Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: EGY Starting XI! Bassam; Marei, Nabil, Zakaria; El-Solia, Elneny, Mohammed, Tawfik; Issa, Saad, Sherif

2 Dec 2025, 08:04:39 pm IST Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: KUW Starting XI! Alhoushan; Sabah, Al-Hajeri, Meshal; Al-Enezi, Al-Dhefiri, Ayedh, Awadi; Daham, Nasser, Majed

2 Dec 2025, 08:04:39 pm IST Egypt Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Match Details! Fixture: Egypt vs Kuwait, Group C

Venue: Lusail Stadium

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 8: 00 PM IST (December 2)

Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube Channel