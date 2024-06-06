India Vs Kuwait: KUW Lineup
Sulaiman (GK), Alenezi, Ibrahim, Abdulah, Alharbi, Alrashidi, Aldousari, Abujabarah, Saleh (C), Alsulaiman, Hasan Alenezi
What India Need?
India need to defeat Kuwait in the match anyhow. A draw or defeat would make things worse for the Indian side.
IND VS KUW: Head To Head Record
India and Kuwait have played six times before and India have won three matches. One match ended in a draw and Kuwait have won two matches.
India Vs Kuwait: IND Lineup
India Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam
Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.
Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Game
This is going to be the last time that Indian captain Sunil Chhetri will be seen in the blue jersey representing India. He has 94 goals in international football, which is behind only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Iran's Ali Daei. Croatia and Real Madrid legend footballer Luka Modric sent a video message for Chhetri on his farewell match calling him a "legend of the game".
IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between India and Kuwait being played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. The Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri is set to retire from the international football scene. The Salt Lake Stadium is filled with a huge audience who are going to witness the magic of Chhetri on the ground for the last time in blue colours. India are currently in second position in Group A with one win and a draw in four matches. Qatar is leading the group with four wins in four matches. India's opponent Kuwait are at the bottom with three points only. The match against Kuwait holds great significance as it will give India an insurmountable lead in the group and also contribute to our hero Sunil Chhetri's well-deserved victory farewell. Follow the live scores and updates of the IND Vs KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, here. (Streaming)