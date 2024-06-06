Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between India and Kuwait being played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. The Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri is set to retire from the international football scene. The Salt Lake Stadium is filled with a huge audience who are going to witness the magic of Chhetri on the ground for the last time in blue colours. India are currently in second position in Group A with one win and a draw in four matches. Qatar is leading the group with four wins in four matches. India's opponent Kuwait are at the bottom with three points only. The match against Kuwait holds great significance as it will give India an insurmountable lead in the group and also contribute to our hero Sunil Chhetri's well-deserved victory farewell. Follow the live scores and updates of the IND Vs KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, here. (Streaming)